5 Sexual Predators Arrested Attempting to Re-Enter U.S. from Mexico

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector stopped five previously deported sex offenders from successfully making their way back into the U.S. interior late last week.

Agents arrested a man after he illegally crossed the border last Thursday. They identified the man as a Mexican national without proper documentation in the U.S. After transporting him to the station for processing, the agents discovered the man had served a 10-year prison sentence for sexual exploitation of a minor. The offense occurred in Appling County, Georgia, according to Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol officials.

Later that day, agents assigned to the McAllen Station arrested another Mexican national after he illegally crossed the border near Hidalgo, Texas. A biometric background investigation revealed a conviction in San Bernardino, California, for sexual battery. Agents reported that the man has a lengthy criminal history. He spent 140 days in jail for the sexual battery conviction.

McAllen Station agents arrested a Guatemalan man near La Joya, Texas, on Friday after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico. A records check at the station revealed the illegal immigrant received a three-year prison sentence following a conviction in Los Angeles, California, for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, officials reported. His records indicated a long history of arrests in California. – READ MORE