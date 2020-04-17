Google Subpoenaed For Hillary Clinton Emails Believed To Contain Backup To Records Scrubbed With “Bleachbit”

Google has been ordered to turn over all Hillary Clinton emails from a Gmail account believed to contain backups to communications from her personal server which her IT specialist, Paul Combetta, reportedly scrubbed using BleachBit.

Combetta allegedly used the Google account to transfer Clinton’s emails from a laptop to a server at Platte River Networks, after which BleachBit was used to remove all traces from the device.

On Wednesday, watchdog group Judicial Watch announced that Google had been served with a subpoena seeking all Clinton email from January 21, 2009 until February 1, 2013 from her time at the Obama State Department where she served as Secretary of State.

The Google subpoena comes in a Judicial Watch’s lawsuit that seeks records concerning “talking points or updates on the Benghazi attack” (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:14-cv-01242)). Judicial Watch famously uncovered in 2014 that the “talking points” that provided the basis for Susan Rice’s false statements were created by the Obama White House. This Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit led directly to the disclosure of the Clinton email system in 2015. –Judicial Watch

The issue of Gmail backups was raised during an August, 2019 hearing by US District Court Judge Royce Lamberth, who ordered JW to “shake this tree” and pursue the issue. Lamberth referenced a report released by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in which he said he had some ‘very troubling information’ about Combetta – who was granted immunity by the Obama Justice Department.

To the point – on March 25, 2015, Combetta had a “conference call with President Clinton’s staff.” Apparently, in the days following that call, he (Combetta) had an “‘oh shit’ moment” when he realized he had forgotten to wipe the PRN server clean as he had been instructed to do back in December by Cheryl Mills. – READ MORE

