Google employees resign in protest over controversial Pentagon AI project, report says

About a dozen Google employees are resigning in protest over the tech giant’s involvement in Project Maven, a controversial military program that uses artificial intelligence, Gizmodo reports.

Project Maven, which harnesses AI to improve drone targeting, has been a source of concern for a number of Google employees. Last month, over 3,100 Google workers signed a letter addressed to the company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, asking him to pull the tech giant out of the project.

Announced last year, Project Maven is designed to swiftly pull important data from vast quantities of imagery.

The resigning employees’ concerns range from ethical worries about the use of AI in drone warfare to qualms about Google’s political decisions and a potential erosion of user trust, according to Gizmodo.

The tech news website cites an internal Google document containing written accounts from many of the employees detailing their decisions to leave. Multiple sources have reportedly shared the document’s contents with Gizmodo. – READ MORE

