WATCH: MSNBC Reporter Calls Gaza Rioters ‘Unarmed,’ Then Immediately Says They Had ‘Some Light Weapons’

NBC News reporter Matt Bradley on Monday called Palestinian protesters in the Gaza Strip “unarmed” before immediately acknowledging they “had some light weapons,” adding they were “not peacefully demonstrating” but were peaceful in comparison to the more heavily armed Israeli military.

Bradley reported on MSNBC about the bloodshed at the border fence separating Israel from the Gaza Strip. On the day of the U.S. embassy opening in Jerusalem, violent demonstrators urged on by Hamas, the terrorist group in control of Gaza, sought to breach the fence to penetrate Israeli territory. The Israeli military, which seeks to limit civilian casualties, fired on some of the demonstrators.

Bradley took a stridently pro-Palestinian tone in his coverage, saying the Israelis should not have felt threatened by the violent demonstrations. One Palestinian told the Washington Post that he would try to kill people if he got into Israel. – READ MORE

