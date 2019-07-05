Gold Star Mom Slams Colin Kaepernick, Honors Hero Son: ‘He’s Given More Than Any Athlete Has Ever Given’

Gold Star Mom Amanda Jacobs spoke at the pro-freedom, anti-socialist “Rally for Freedom” in the nation’s capital Independence Day morning and honored her heroic son, who lost his life fighting for liberty. She reminded everyone that he — along with other fallen heroes — has given more than any athlete has ever dreamed of.

“And when I look at this country today — and I wanted to say this loud so many times: Colin Kaepernick was getting paid $14 million a year to throw a ball. My son died for $14,000 a year, and he’s given more than any football player, any athlete has ever given,” she said at the rally through tears.

“These two children right here can look at a flag and say, ‘That’s uncle Jacob,’” she said, pointing to her two grandchildren who were there alongside her.

She continued: