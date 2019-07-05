WATCH: Here’s the Worst Parts of CNN’s Deranged Hatefest After Trump’s Fourth of July Speech

Well, that was something. Over the course of about 28 minutes of airtime (including commercials) following the President’s Fourth of July event A Salute to America, CNN’s The Situation Room put on one of the most disgraceful displays of liberal media bias, Trump hatred, and slights at America you’ll ever see.

Attacking the President like bitter preschoolers, a cast of CNN personalities bashed the Trump speech as a “rudimentary” “eighth grade history” report ripping off of Schoolhouse Rock and Wikipedia to create a work of “jingoism and militaristic virtue.”

Unfortunately, things were bad during the speech when, at the 7:06 p.m. Eastern mark, fill-in host Brianna Keilar interjected at the end of the President's tribute to the Air Force for a commercial break and thus skipped portions of the Navy section. When she returned, the Trump-bashing began.