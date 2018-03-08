“We’re Going To War” California Governor Blasts “Full Of Liars” Administration Over Immigrant Lawsuit (VIDEO)

Having already raged at Attorney General Jeff Sessions last night, after last night’s news of the Justice Department bringing suit against California over its Sanctuary State ‘laws’…

“At a time of unprecedented political turmoil, Jeff Sessions has come to California to further divide and polarize America.

Jeff, these political stunts may be the norm in Washington, but they don’t work here. SAD!!!”

A horrified California Governor Jerry Brown held a press conference today to signal as much virtue as possible…

“This is really unprecedented for the chief law enforcement officer of the United States to come out to California and act more like Fox News than a law enforcement officer. This is a political stunt,” Brown said.

“We know the Trump administration is full of liars. They’ve pled guilty already to the special counsel.” – READ MORE

