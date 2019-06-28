GoFundMe page raising money for restaurant employee who allegedly spat on Eric Trump

A GoFundMe page says it is raising money for the restaurant employee who allegedly spat on Eric Trump Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, a GoFundMe campaign appeared to be established for the employee.

“My friend allegedly spat on Eric Trump and got fired. That’s what happens when we bring the crises from our neighborhoods to the people causing/getting rich off those crise (sp),” says Brian, the GoFundMe page organizer. “I want to make sure she’s good to go until she finds a new job, and that she won’t have to worry about paying any legal fees etc.”

The campaign raised over $4,000 out of the $5,000 goal under 10 hours.


