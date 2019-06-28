Miami Democrats Slam De Blasio for Quoting Che Guevara During Union Rally

Miami Democrats slammed New York City Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Bill de Blasio on Thursday after he quoted Cuban-Argentine revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara during a rally at Miami International Airport. De Blasio apologized later in the day on Twitter.

After participating in Wednesday night’s presidential debate, de Blasio met with union workers who were protesting poor working conditions and wages, telling them they should unionize. He then said, “The eyes of the world are on this airport, the eyes of the world are on Miami-Dade.”

Near the end of his speech, he repeated one of Guevara’s most notable quotes, “Hasta la victoria siempre!” which translates roughly to “Ever on to victory!” In addition to being one of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s top lieutenants, he is considered a sociopath by some of the Cuban exiles in Miami, according to the Miami Herald.

He apologized Thursday evening, saying he did not know the phrase “was associated with Che Guevara” and didn’t mean to “offend anyone.” – READ MORE