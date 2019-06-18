‘Give me everything’: Video captures migrants paying cartel smugglers at end of border wall

Recently captured surveillance video of coyotes with the Sinaloa cartel escorting illegal immigrants into America confirms criminals are leveraging the border crisis for all it’s worth.

Brian Kolfage, president of the Build The Wall group building a border wall on private property in Sunland Park, New Mexico, posted video and audio of a trail cam set up nearby on Twitter Tuesday.

The website SaraACarter.com, run by the investigative journalist of the same name, transcribed the Spanish conversation at the border crossing, which was time stamped at 6:35 p.m. on June 9.

SaraACarter reports:

Coyote (to the illegals): OK I need everyone to to give me everything that I asked you for before… All your money, (indiscriminate) cell phones any other kind of valuable objects you have on you. (Indiscriminate).