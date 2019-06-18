Eric Swalwell: Ban Ownership of More than 200 Rounds of Ammo

Democrat presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell (D-CT) used a Monday speech to reveal his hopes to ban the individual ownership of more than 200 rounds of any given caliber of ammunition.

He outlined his plan to the 18 people who showed up to hear him talk near NRA headquarters.

The Washington Examiner reported that Swalwell also made clear he plans to ban bump stocks, although they are already banned, and to ban “high capacity” magazines, the sale of ammunition online, and the purchase of more than one handgun each month.

He also wants to put a 48-hour waiting period in place for gun purchases and repeal the law protecting gun manufacturers from being sued frivolously.


