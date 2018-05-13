Giuliani shows up in Florida to represent woman in insurance fraud case

Rudy Giuliani appeared in a Florida courtroom on Friday to represent a woman in an insurance fraud case, a day after he announced he was leaving his law firm to offer his “sole concentration” to representing President Trump, CNN reported.

Giuliani appeared in a Broward County courtroom defending a woman who was in a car crash in 2016 who was accused of fraudulently purchasing car insurance just minutes after the accident and then providing false and misleading information to the insurance company, CNN reported.

The lead defendant for the woman, Steve Rossi, told CNN that he had never worked with Giuliani before and that the former New York City mayor was involved in the case because he knew the woman and family.

“I consider it an honor to have a historical and political icon assisting me on this case,” Rossi told CNN. “He is here to help me out and offer his assistance, and I more than graciously accepted it.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1