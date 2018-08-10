Giuliani Sends Bold Message Directly to Mueller: ‘You Think We’re Fools?’

Speaking on Fox News’ ‘Hannity,’ president’s lawyer takes a pass on the invitation to walk into a perjury trap.

“[Mueller] is sitting on top of a totally illegitimate investigation,” Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, said emphatically Wednesday night on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, noted that special counsel Robert Mueller “doesn’t seem to care” that he’s leading the investigative charge on what Trump has repeatedly characterized as a “witch hunt” and Giuliani says is “corrupt through and through.”

(…)

Giuliani also explained that the legal team offered Mueller a “form of questioning.” Since Mueller already knows the answers to the questions he plans to ask, Giuliani said, the motivation to put Trump under oath may have more to do with setting a perjury trap than for a search for truth.

“Why do you want to get him under oath? You think we’re fools?” he said, laughing.

“Stop the nonsense. You are trying to trap him into perjury ’cause you don’t have a case.”

“There’s a lot more to what they did that nobody knows about yet,” he added, “a lot more to the obstruction of justice, the collusion.” He also included his prediction that the investigation was going to “blow up” on them.- READ MORE

One of the most highly talked about cases of the year is taking place inside Judge T.S. Ellis’ courtroom – and he’s making sure Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team knows it.

Here’s a look at some of the more colorful comments Ellis has directed toward Mueller’s team and key witnesses.

“I understand how frustrated you are. In fact, there’s tears in your eyes right now,” Ellis said Monday, according to a Bloomberg-obtained transcript.

When the prosecutor, Greg Andres, denied Ellis’ claim, the judge said, “Well, they’re watery.”

Before the exchange, Ellis had rebuked Andres for not looking at him while he was talking.

“Look at me! Don’t look down,” Ellis said.

When Andres said he was looking at a document, Ellis said “that’s B.S.”

And on Wednesday, Ellis chastised Andres again for how he speaks to him. At one point, Andres responded with a simple “yea.”

“Be careful about that, this is not an informal proceeding,” Ellis warned. – READ MORE

