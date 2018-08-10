NRA will spend $1M to support Kavanaugh for Supreme Court: report

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has launched a seven-figure ad campaign that targets potential swing votes in the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

USA Today first reported on Tuesday that the organization will spend upwards of $1 million to boost Kavanaugh’s nomination. The NRA released its first ad in the campaign, which touts Kavanaugh as the potential tie-breaking vote on gun rights.

“Four liberal justices oppose your right to self-defense. Four justices support your right to self-defense,” the narrator in the ad states.

“President Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh to break the tie. Your right to self-defense depends on this vote,” the narrator warns. – READ MORE

Senate Democrats filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests on Wednesday to try to force the Trump administration to hand over documents from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s time working in the White House.

“Every Democratic member of the Senate Judiciary Committee is joining in a series of Freedom of Information Act requests … requesting records from Brett Kavanaugh’s time in the Bush White House,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) told reporters during a conference call.

Democrats submitted the FOIA requests to the CIA, the National Archives, the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security for documents tied to Kavanaugh’s three-year period as staff secretary for President George W. Bush.

Blumenthal added that the move was an “extraordinary step,” “unprecedented” and a “last resort” but that Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) “left us no other choice.”

“We need these documents to do our job,” Blumenthal said. “There is too much at stake to accept anything less than a complete picture of Judge Kavanaugh’s background.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1