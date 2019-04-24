Giuliani Lashes Out At Clintons: You Are “America’s Number One Crime Family”

As Democrats continue to back away from trying to impeach President Trump for obstruction of the Mueller probe which cleared him of the underlying charge of conspiring with Russia in the 2016 election, Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is on the war path – and is now targeting Hillary Clinton.

Following Tuesday remarks by Clinton that Donald Trump would have been indicted if he weren’t president, Giuliani hit back in a Wednesday tweet – writing: “I encourage Hillary to get very involved in the 2020 election. She blew the last one for the Dems,” adding “She is working on a book called “How To Obstruct And Go Free.” And the sequel will be “How My Husband Escaped” a perjury conviction.From America’s number one crime family.“

https://twitter.com/RudyGiuliani/status/1121028634175778817

Giuliani also appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday, where he defended Trump – saying that Democrats “had two investigations to prove it,” referring to collusion; “the FBI counterintelligence investigation – in the words of Peter Strzok – ‘no there there’, and then this one,” referring to the Mueller probe.

"How this ever got started in the first place is the next investigation," Giuliani said, adding that Hillary Clinton "better get a lawyer."