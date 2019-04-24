Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said he doubts fellow hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) can beat President Trump in a general election.

“I have a hard time seeing the coalition ultimately coming together there,” the South Bend, Ind., mayor told The New York Times.

Buttigieg also said that in 2016 voters wanted to “blow up the system,” adding that this mentality “could lead you to somebody like Bernie and it could lead you to somebody like Trump. That’s how we got where we are.”

Buttigieg added that at the time “people were refreshed by the novelty of that boldness” of Sanders’s ideas, but that they are now less exciting.

Sanders’s campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, pushed back on Buttigieg’s assertion, touting Sanders’s record of fighting for the working class as the reason he will be able to win in 2020. – READ MORE