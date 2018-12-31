Giuliani Charges Key Evidence of Anti-Trump Bias Was Deleted During Mueller Probe

In a wide-ranging interview Sunday on “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, suggested that key evidence of anti-Trump bias has been deleted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, and charged that Democrats rejected legislation that would have “absolutely prevented” the murder of California police officer Ronil Singh by an alleged illegal immigrant early Wednesday.

Separately, Giuliani openly cast doubt on Mueller’s official explanation for why the phones belonging to two of his former top deputies were completely wiped just days after they were fired for their anti-Trump bias.

Giuliani also reiterated his previous assertions that Trump would not sit down for a one-on-one interview with Mueller, citing what he called the “unethical or grossly negligent behavior” of special counsel prosecutors.

In a comprehensive report issued earlier this month, the Department of Justice’s internal watchdog blamed a technical glitch for a swath of missing text messages between anti-Trump ex-FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page — and revealed that government phones issued by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office to Strzok and Page had been wiped completely clean after Strzok was fired from the Russia probe.

Strzok — who in August 2016 texted Page about an "insurance policy" in the event Trump won the election and who secretly discussed a "media leak strategy" concerning the Russia probe — was removed from Mueller's team in late July 2017 after the FBI discovered he had been sending anti-Trump text messages.