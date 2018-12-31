Federalist writer, Fox News guest Bre Payton dies at 26

Bre Payton, a writer for the conservative news site The Federalist and a frequent guest on the Fox News Channel and other media outlets, died suddenly Friday at the age of 26.

The Federalist and a friend, Morgan Murtaugh, confirmed Payton’s death in San Diego.

Murtaugh tweeted that she found her friend unconscious on Thursday morning and doctors determined Payton had H1N1 flu — also known as swine flu — and meningitis.

In recent appearances on Fox News, Payton had condemned what she called “fake news” media coverage of President Donald Trump and “sexist and bigoted” coverage of first lady Melania Trump.

An obituary in The Federalist called Payton "joyful, hard-working, and compassionate." It said she had a deep Christian faith.