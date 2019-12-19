Giuliani admits role in ousting Ukraine Amb. Yovanovitch, says he has proof Trump impeachment is a ‘cover-up’

Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney for President Trump, said Monday that he played a key role in forcing ex-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch from her post earlier this year, and claimed that he has evidence the Trump impeachment inquiry is a “cover-up” of Democratic malfeasance.

Giuliani, one of Trump’s most loyal defenders, told Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle” that he helped forced out Yovanovitch because she was corrupt and obstructing the investigation into Ukraine and the Bidens.

Giuliani raised eyebrows recently after an interview was published in the New Yorker where he was quoted saying that he needed her “out of the way” because she would make the investigation into the Bidens “difficult for everybody.”

Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 17, 2019

He told Ingraham that he needed her out of the way because she was corrupt. Giuliani said he was not the first person to go to the president with concerns about the diplomat.

