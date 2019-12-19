Actress Charlize Theron says she would ‘appreciate it’ if people called her transgender 7-year-old by the ‘right’ pronouns

Actress Charlize Theron, 44, says that she hopes the public will honor her 7-year-old daughter’s journey and refer to the child — who was born a biological male — by the “proper” female pronouns.

In April, Theron told the Daily Mail that her adopted son actually turned out to be an adopted daughter.

In an interview with Pride Source, Theron said that her child’s path to transgenderism is “all pretty new” territory for the family.

Theron was asked during the interview whether Jackson, her child, affected her decision to portray different characters in films and on television.

“I’m curious if having a daughter who happens to be transgender influences your decisions when it comes to taking on the LGBTQ characters you do or, for that matter, don’t,” the outlet’s Chris Azzopardi asked Theron.

Theron responded, saying that it's not something she's yet to consider.