“Ghost Town”: Shocking Dystopian Video Of NYC Shows An Abandoned And Boarded Up 5th Avenue (VIDEO)

De Blasio’s New York has finally hit an all-time low: the once bustling city is now on the verge of looking like a demilitarized zone. Between the pandemic and the riots in the city, iconic 5th Avenue now looks more like a dystopian nightmare in a recently shot video posted to Twitter.

Don’t know who recorded it but I downloaded this yesterday He’s single handedly wrecked Manhattan Ghost town “Beirut DeBlasio” without the explosion pic.twitter.com/5I48ZGcWTZ — tadgermania (@tadgermania) August 7, 2020

The video follows a car driving down a deserted 5th Avenue, with almost all of the area’s high end stores boarded up and shut down. There are few people seen on what is usually a busy street.

“Look at everything. Everything’s boarded up. Even the hotel. Boarded up,” the video’s narrator, who is obviously fed up with how the city looks, says. – READ MORE

