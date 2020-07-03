Ghislaine Maxwell Indictment: A Well Orchestrated Sham to Cover for the Rich & Famous

Thomas Paine on the Thomas Paine Podcast and PAINE in the Morning show details more about the sexual assault victim he walked into the FBI/NYPD Epstein Task Force in New York City months ago and concludes: The Justice Department’s Ghislaine Maxwell indictment is little more than another well orchestrated sham in a continuing protection racket that shields the rich and famous from paying for their crimes. Listen above.

