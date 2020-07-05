Far-Left Activists Dance On American Flag: ‘F*** The 4th Of July, F*** The American Flag’ (VIDEO)

Far-left activists trampled on an American flag in Washington, D.C., on the nation’s 244th birthday.

A video posted online by Daily Caller video journalist Jorge Ventura showed activists dancing on the flag.

#BLM protesters dance and step on American flag on Blacks Lives Matter Plaza in DC pic.twitter.com/zIwNrFSLoy — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 4, 2020

“F*** the 4th of July, F*** the American flag” #BLM protester tells Trump supporter pic.twitter.com/HW3BcDXlll — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 4, 2020

One of the activists in the video was holding a sign that said, “Abolish the institution we need a revolution.”

Ventura wrote on Twitter: “#BLM protesters dance and step on American flag on Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC.” – READ MORE

