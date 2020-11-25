Ghislaine Maxwell In Quarantine After Covid Breakout In Her Unit

To keep him quiet, Jeffrey Epstein was “suicided” last summer. A little over a year later, Ghislaine Maxwell may get the covid treatment.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York reported on Monday that Epstein’s girlfriend and madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, who faces criminal charges of sex trafficking and is being held in a federal lockup in Brooklyn, is in quarantine after a staffer working in her area of pre-trial lockup in the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) contracted the coronavirus, the Law & Crime blog reported. Maxwell herself has tested negative and is not exhibiting symptoms, for now.

“As with any other quarantined inmate, the defendant will remain in quarantine for fourteen days, at which point she will be tested again for COVID-19,” the letter went on. “If that test is negative, she will then be released from quarantine. To date, the defendant has not exhibited any symptoms of COVID-19.”

The Bureau of Prisons reports that Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center currently has six active COVID-19 cases among staff and one inmate infection. Maxwell is awaiting trial there following her federal indictment for allegedly grooming underaged girls for sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends. Epstein was found dead in a different prison — Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center — in August 2019, after he reportedly killed himself.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --