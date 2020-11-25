US Attorney Gives Antifa Pass On Rand Paul Attack After Refusing To Investigate

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has declined to investigate who is funding the ‘thugs’ who attacked him on video following President Trump’s August 2020 White House nomination acceptance ceremony.

“The DC U.S. Attorney today confirmed to me that they will not pursue an investigation of who is funding the thugs who attacked my wife and me and sent a DC police officer to the hospital,” wrote Paul via Twitter.

Shortly after the incident, Rand and his wife Kelley appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where he said “It was terrifying.”

“I have never experienced anything like that in my life. We felt completely powerless.” – READ MORE

