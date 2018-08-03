‘Get the Heck Out!’: Outraged Vet Calls for Resignation of CT Dem Who Knelt for Pledge of Allegiance (VIDEO)

A Vietnam War veteran called for the Connecticut town official who knelt during the Pledge of Allegiance to resign from her post.

Haddam Selectman Melissa Schlag drew outrage on July 16 when she took a knee at a Board of Selectmans’ meeting in protest to President Trump.

She knelt at another meeting on Monday, angering the residents and veterans attendance who had shown up to lodge their displeasure with her earlier disrespect of the flag.

Vietnam War veteran Calvin Bunnell slams the Democratic lawmaker in Connecticut who is under fire after she took a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance. https://t.co/FiBQNguDd2 pic.twitter.com/Lo2jfW8ah3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 2, 2018

Bunnell said at Monday’s meeting that Schlag turned her back on half of Haddam when she knelt for the pledge.

“As it says on my shirt, if you don’t like the flag I’ll help you pack your bags and get the heck out of here,” he had also said.

Bunnell told Ainsley Earhardt on Thursday that respecting the flag is one of the first things he learned as a child. – READ MORE

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott became the latest star on the team to back owner Jerry Jones’ policy against protesting the national anthem, saying that his team is “going to stand as one.”

Jones made national news last week when he said that in spite of the NFL’s decision to pause its enforcement of a new policy that prohibited anthem protests on the field, his team would “stand during the anthem, toe on the line.”

Interviewed by the media on Friday, Elliott stood by the team’s pro-anthem policy.

“Us as a team, we chose to stand together for the national anthem,” he said, according to the Dallas Morning News. “It was our decision.”

“I think it just shows our culture,” Elliott continued. “It shows that we have unity. We’re going to stand as one.

“That’s not knocking anyone else who may choose to kneel during the national anthem. But we’re the Dallas Football Cowboys, America’s Team. We stand for the national anthem.” – READ MORE

