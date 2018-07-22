‘Get the F*** Out of This City’: Teen Harassed in Seattle for Wearing ‘MAGA’ Hat (VIDEO)

A teenager in Seattle, Washington, was harassed by a man and a woman on the street for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

In a YouTube video of the encounter, Ashton Hess told the man who allegedly spat on his hat, “That’s my property dude. Come on.”

The video then shows the man telling Hess to “get the f*** out [of] this city.” – READ MORE

According to a Thursday report in the Washington Examiner, the interns were trying to make their way to the Trump International Hotel in D.C. when the reported incident occurred.

Matthew Handy, an intern for Rep. Mike Bost, (R-Ill.), told the outlet that he and three other interns called an Uber on Tuesday evening near George Washington University.

The interns were on their way to the hotel to attend a regular gathering of Trump supporters at the Old Post Office.

Handy told the outlet that he had his MAGA hat in hand, and not on his head, in an effort to avoid imposing on any driver’s beliefs.

Handy said that he had barely entered the car when the driver asked about his and the other interns’ MAGA hats.

“He then said ‘I can’t do the ride,’” Handy said, after telling the driver that they all did possess the Trump-supporting hats, but believed that the driver was simply ribbing him.

“We asked whether he was being serious right now and he said ‘Please get out of my car,’” Handy added. “I am more disappointed that I can’t hold my political beliefs without being scrutinized, being singled out, and being downright disrespected.” – READ MORE

