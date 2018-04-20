GET READY: Another National School Walkout Planned For Friday

Be prepared for a new National School Walkout Day on Friday, April 20, commemorating the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, the day that introduced America to a new era in evil and a new era in leftist activism.

Across the nation tomorrow, as many as 2,400 events are planned associated with the school walkout. Most high school students in attendance were either newborns or not yet conceived when Columbine High School shot through the nation’s conscious in 1998.

Lane Murdock, a 16-year-old sophomore at Ridgefield High School in Connecticut, said plans for this new walkout began on February 14, just hours after a lone gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“I’ve been so inspired by the MSD students, they are the leaders and the heroes of our generation,” said Murdock. “We’re not going to hope and wish anymore. We’re going to demand.” – READ MORE

