Trump: Flynn’s life ‘destroyed’ while Comey allowed to ‘Leak and Lie’

President Trump defended his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn early Friday, saying his life has been “totally destroyed” while “shadey” James Comey can “Leak and Lie” and make “lots of money” from his “third rate book.”

Flynn was back in the headlines overnight after the release of the Comey memos that documented the fired FBI director’s conversations with Trump, some of which covered Flynn.

In one memo, Comey wrote that Trump said Flynn had “serious judgment issues.”

So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written). Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

But Trump on Friday kept his criticism trained squarely on Comey, who is blanketing the airwaves in promotion of his tell-all book “A Higher Loyalty.”

“So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written). Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so!” Trump tweeted. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1