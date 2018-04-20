View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Trump: Flynn’s life ‘destroyed’ while Comey allowed to ‘Leak and Lie’

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump defended his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn early Friday, saying his life has been “totally destroyed” while “shadey” James Comey can “Leak and Lie” and make “lots of money” from his “third rate book.”

Flynn was back in the headlines overnight after the release of the Comey memos that documented the fired FBI director’s conversations with Trump, some of which covered Flynn.

In one memo, Comey wrote that Trump said Flynn had “serious judgment issues.”

But Trump on Friday kept his criticism trained squarely on Comey, who is blanketing the airwaves in promotion of his tell-all book “A Higher Loyalty.”

“So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written). Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so!” Trump tweeted. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump: Flynn's life 'destroyed' while Comey allowed to 'Leak and Lie'
Trump: Flynn's life 'destroyed' while Comey allowed to 'Leak and Lie'

President Trump defended his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn early Friday, saying his life has been “totally destroyed” while “shadey” James Comey can “Leak and Lie” and make “lots of money” from his “third rate book.”

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: