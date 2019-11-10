German group sending Trump a Berlin Wall fragment on 30th anniversary of its fall

A German group is sending a not-so-subtle message to President Trump on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The Wall against Walls initiative, a project of the non-profit Die Offene Gesselschaft (The Open Society), are planning to gift the White House with a 2.7-ton remnant of the Cold War relic, Quartz reported.

The concrete slab will arrive at the White House on Saturday, although it’s unlikely the Trump administration will accept as it contains a letter reminding the president of “America’s commitment to build a world without walls.”

“We would like to give you one of the last pieces of the failed Berlin Wall to commemorate the United States’ dedication to building a world without walls,” the letter, apparently painted on the concrete fragment, reads. It’s signed by the “Citizens of Berlin.”

A group of Germans are sending President Trump a 2.7-ton original segment of the Berlin Wall to mark 30 years since it fell. The inscription reads in part, “No wall lasts forever. For decades the US played a major role in bringing this wall down.” pic.twitter.com/yn35oZpTXi — Carl Nasman (@CarlNasman) November 7, 2019

The group’s website offers visitors the opportunity to sign the letter to Trump. As of Friday afternoon, the letter had garnered around 1,800 signatures online.

In an apparent rebuke of Trump's immigration policy, the letter decried how people died trying to cross the Soviet-era wall — "their only crime being their desire to be free."