Black Voter About Trump: Doesn’t Care About the Tweets, ‘It’s the Policies That Matter Most’

President Donald Trump spent some time in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, working to engage more black voters ahead of the 2020 election.

And though many people on the Left are skeptical the president can win over more black voters and African-American voters to his side for 2020 — some spoke out quite bluntly in favor of the president.

And one Georgia voter, speaking directly to MSNBC during a TV segment, said what many people think.

“He’s doing wonderfully with economy,” said a woman identified as Kaaryn Walker during a focus group, “and with criminal justice reform.”

“He’s uplifting black people.”

“So when I look at that, that’s what’s important to me.”

“His tweets, it doesn’t add a dollar to my purse,” she added

“It doesn’t give my son a job, it doesn’t help me purchase a home, it doesn’t get me out of debt.”

“His policies do.”

“So if I have to look at what matters most — it’s the policies that he produces and the results,” she also said. – READ MORE