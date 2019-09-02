Geraldo Rivera: James Comey ‘attempted a coup’ against Trump in true ‘swamp’ fashion

Former FBI Director James Comey hurt Hillary Clinton’s presidential candidacy, then tried to remove President Trump from office in an executive branch “coup,” according to Geraldo Rivera.

“What I want people to understand is that this sanctimonious person, this person who almost brought down Hillary Clinton — and I think really did a job on her candidacy and should be loathed by the Democrats as much as he is loathed by the Republicans — he and a small cabal of people at the FBI attempted a coup,” Rivera claimed Friday on “Fox & Friends.”

“I know that’s an incendiary word.”

Rivera, Fox News’ correspondent-at-large, added Comey’s intended goal appeared to be the invocation of the 25th Amendment.

“He attempted to cripple the president-elect and the president of the United States, and ultimately his goal was to replace the president via the 25th Amendment — this is the biggest stuff — when you talk about history books that’s what this was really all about,” he said.

“This was the swamp responding to an elected official who is obviously untraditional — and going after him in a way that they wanted to… get him out of office and be replaced by Vice President Pence or whomsoever.” – READ MORE