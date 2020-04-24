Georgia state rep who endorsed Trump reverses resignation, calls Dems ‘the bigots they claim to hate’

A Democratic Georgia lawmaker has reversed an initial decision to step down from office after facing backlash for endorsing President Trump for reelection last week.

“Yesterday, I announced my intentions to resign from my office,” Rep. Vernon Jones, D-Lithonia, tweeted on Thursday.

“But shortly thereafter, the outpour of support I received was too great for me to ignore. I will not allow the Democrats to bully me into submission. I will not let them win. I will NOT resign.”

Yesterday, I announced my intentions to resign from my office. But shortly thereafter, the outpour of support I received was too great for me to ignore. I will not allow the Democrats to bully me into submission. I will not let them win. I will NOT resign. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/gR2MsU5Rb3 — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 23, 2020

The way the Democrat Party has treated me this past week has made one thing clear: they are the bigots they claim to hate and I won’t be silent about it. pic.twitter.com/9kE9kcfWKS — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 23, 2020

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, responded by thanking Jones for “demonstrating the courage of your convictions.”

Jones made waves last week when he endorsed Trump, saying in a video that he’s backing the Republican incumbent because of Trump’s support for criminal justice reform and historically black colleges and universities. – READ MORE

