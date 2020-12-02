Georgia Secretary Of State Opens 250 Investigations Into ‘Credible Claims Of Illegal Voting’

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, announced on Monday that the state of Georgia has opened 250 investigations into “credible claims of illegal voting and violation of state election law.”

At a press conference, Raffensperger was careful to qualify his statements, noting that “dishonest actors” were pumping “massive amounts of misinformation” into the media ecosystem. Raffensperger appeared to slam Trump’s legal team without directly naming them, saying they were “exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half truths, misinformation, and frankly, they are misleading the president as well.”

“As we move forward in the process, we will, as we always have been, we will continue to investigate credible claims of illegal voting and violation of state election law,” Raffensperger said. “There are currently over 250 open cases from 2020 and we have 23 investigators to follow up on that. Some of these include, a charge Gwinnett County that absentee ballots outnumber absentee envelopes. This is the kind of specific charge that our office can investigate and ascertain the truth.”

“We have multiple investigations underway surrounding absentee ballots in Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, and many others. We continue our investigations into potential dead, double voters, and non-resident voters,” he continued. “As we move to the December 1st election, which is tomorrow, and the January 5th federal runoffs, we have to remain vigilant.” – READ MORE

