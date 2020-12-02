James O’Keefe Crashes CNN Daily Call With Jeff Zucker, Reveals Months Of Recordings

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe crashed a CNN’s daily call with company head Jeff Zucker on Tuesday and revealed that he allegedly has months of recordings from the daily call that cover a multitude of issues.

In the video, which O’Keefe recorded live on Periscope and uploaded to his social media accounts, O’Keefe unmuted the call and confronted Zucker. O’Keefe said an insider gave them access to the daily calls.

“Hey Jeff Zucker, are you there?” O’Keefe says. “Hey, this is James O’Keefe. We’ve been listening to your CNN calls for basically two months, recording everything. Just wanted to ask you some questions if you have a minute. Do you still feel you’re the most trusted name in news, because I have to say from what I’ve been hearing on these phone calls, I don’t know about that and we got a lot of recordings that indicate that you’re not really that independent of a journalist.”

Zucker responded, “OK, thank you for your comments.”

"So everybody, in light of that I think what we'll do is we'll set up a new system and we'll be back with you," Zucker continued. "We'll do the rest of the call a little bit later."

