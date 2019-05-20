Georgia governor fires back and mocks celebrities who have threatened to boycott the state over abortion law

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday mocked the plethora of celebrities threatening to boycott the state over its new, restrictive abortion law.

“I understand that some folks don’t like this new law,” he said. “I’m fine with that. We’re elected to do what’s right — and standing up for precious life is always the right thing to do.”

Kemp went on to specifically pinpoint celebrities in his defense of the new law. Pointing out that the Republican Party is the “party of freedom and opportunity,” Kemp said that he will continue doing what’s right even if naysayers push back.

"We value and protect innocent life," he said, "even though that makes C-list celebrities squawk."


