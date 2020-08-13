George Soros: Trump ‘Fighting for His Life,’ Will Do ‘Anything to Stay in Power’

Left-wing billionaire George Soros declared in a Wednesday interview that President Donald Trump is “fighting” for his political life and speculated the president will do “anything to remain in power.”

“Even in the United States, a confidence trickster like Trump can be elected president and undermine democracy from within,” Soros told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. “But in the U.S. you have a great tradition of checks and balances and established rules. And above all, you have the Constitution. So I am confident that Trump will turn out to be a transitory phenomenon, hopefully ending in November.”

Soros then proclaimed that President Trump remains “very dangerous,” claiming “he’s fighting for his life and he will do anything to stay in power.”

This is not the first time Soros, a longtime Democrat donor who has poured billions into progressive causes, has lashed out at President Trump. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --