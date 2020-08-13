George Soros says there is an ‘international conspiracy’ working against him, calls Trump a ‘confidence trickster’

Leftist billionaire George Soros called President Donald Trump a “confidence trickster” and addressed the accusations that he is the center of a worldwide conspiracy.

The infamous financier made the comments in an interview with La Repubblica, an Italian publication.

“There are several strands of these conspiracies,” said Soros.

“One is that I have built a foundation that actually covers most of the globe. That fits the idea of what was at the time called a Judeo-Bolshevik global conspiracy. Now it’s just called a Jewish conspiracy,” he explained.

“There is an actual, genuine international conspiracy against me,” he claimed. “So, when I am challenging the same issues for an Open Society throughout the world, like discrimination, racial exclusion, totalitarian regimes, I am not conspiring, I am openly bringing forward the mission of my life. And my enemies learn from each other. And they attack together using similar techniques.” – READ MORE

