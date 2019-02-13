George Soros says Europe faces ‘oblivion’ as right-wing parties set to win big in European election

Left-wing billionaire George Soros, in a rare op-ed, has fired a warning shot to what he describes as the “sleeping pro-European majority” ahead of the European Parliament elections in May — saying Europe needs to “wake up before it is too late” and before nationalist parties take control.

“Europe is sleepwalking into oblivion, and the people of Europe need to wake up before it is too late,” the Hungarian-American financier, known for his promotion of left-wing policies, he wrote for Project Syndicate.

Soros is something of a bogeyman in right-wing circles due to his funding of left-wing causes both in Europe and the U.S. Hungary’s nationalist government recently passed a “Stop Soros” package to curtail his activities via his Open Society Foundations — including a measure making it illegal for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to organize illegal immigration into the country.

Last year, British media reported that Soros had delivered $560,000 to an anti-Brexit campaign, leading to accusations from Brexiteers that he was part of an international plot to stop Brexit and bring down the government.

But with nationalist and right-wing parties on the rise in Europe, Soros is setting off alarm bells of his own. In his op-ed, he claims that “anti-European forces” will have a competitive advantage in May, when lawmakers to the European Parliament will be elected. He blames the “outdated party system” and “the lack of legal tools for disciplining member states that violate the principles on which the European Union was founded.”- READ MORE