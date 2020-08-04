George Soros gives $116,000 to PAC that supports infamous St. Louis prosecutor

The radically liberal billionaire George Soros just poured $116,000 into a PAC that supports controversial St. Louis prosecutor Kimberly Gardner, who has come under fire for going after Missouri’s former GOP governor and a couple who displayed their guns (under threat) during a Black Lives Matters protest.

A Missouri Ethics Commission filing on Saturday revealed that Soros made the donation to the Missouri Justice and Public Safety PAC, which was formed in support of Gardner. The filing also showed that Soros is the only donor to the PAC so far.

The PAC has already spent $104,393, including $77,804 on Gardner directly. The money that Soros donated has been used by the PAC to pay off previous debts they racked up in supporting Gardner, who has a primary on Tuesday. You can take a look at the full report here: GardnerPACSorosDonation.pdf.

When she was elected back in 2016, the Democratic Gardner was supported by Soros-funded PACs that helped out leftwing prosecutors all over America who are forging a progressive criminal justice reform platform. She soon made headlines all over the country when she filed charges against then-Republican Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, forcing him to resign. – READ MORE

