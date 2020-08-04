Mnuchin: $600 Unemployment Insurance Acts Is a Disincentive to Find a Job in ‘Certain Cases’

While Democrats and Republicans continue to grapple with the next stimulus package, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggests the $600 in enhanced unemployment benefits is doing more harm than good in some situations.

Appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” Mnuchin was asked by host Martha Raddatz if he believes the $600 in unemployment insurance is a disincentive to find a job.

“There’s no question. In certain cases where we’re paying people more to stay home than to work, that’s created issues in the entire economy,” Mnuchin said.

Raddatz pressed Mnuchin citing a study conducted by economists claiming they are not seeing evidence of the benefits affecting the rate at which Americans are returning to work.

Mnuchin suggested there are still some instances where those who are at home are paid more than those who are working. – READ MORE

