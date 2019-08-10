George Mitchell denies role in alleged Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking ring

A woman who alleges financier Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her for sex as a girl said former U.S. Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell of Maine was one of the men she was asked to visit as part of that trafficking ring, according to court documents unsealed Friday.

Mitchell, 85, denied the allegations in a Friday statement, calling them “false” and saying he never met the woman, Virginia Giuffre, and “never observed or suspected any inappropriate conduct with underage girls” during his time as a friend of Epstein. Mitchell has not been charged with a crime or sued over the allegations.

The episode links one of the most prominent politicians in Maine history to a scandal that has cast suspicion on powerful men who have counted Epstein as a friend, including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mitchell, a Democrat and Waterville native who served in the U.S. Senate from 1980 to 1995, is best known nationally for his stint as a U.S. peace envoy to Northern Ireland and the Middle East as well as his 2007 investigation of steroid use in professional baseball.