Trump-Critic Actress: FBI Told Me To Lock My Account After My ‘White And Privileged’ Tweet

After her tweet expressing “disgust” and “shame” for being born “white and privileged” went viral, actress and vocal Trump critic Rosanna Arquette has made her Twitter account private after she says the FBI advised her to do so amid a series of “cruel and threatening” messages.

“I’m sorry I was born white and privileged. It disgusts me. And I feel so much shame,” Arquette, the older sister of David and Patricia Arquette, tweeted out to her 90,000 followers Wednesday. The actress’s assertion of “white guilt” quickly made the rounds online.

Arquette’s statement followed a series of tweets condemning President Trump, disavowing patriotism, and calling for stricter gun control. “There will be no ban on assault weapons because our govt is using them against us. #TrumpRaceWar#White Supremacist Terrorism,” read a tweet from actress Ellen Barkin that Arquette retweeted Wednesday prior to her “white shame” post. “The president of the United States of America incites racist violence. The end,” Arquette tweeted earlier. “I’ll never stand for the flag again,” she wrote Tuesday.

The post prompted a number of what she described as “threatening and cruel” responses that alarmed the actress enough to reportedly contact the FBI. The bureau, she says, advised her to “lock up” her account to all but her followers. – READ MORE