George Conway Implies Wife Kellyanne Hasn’t ‘Figured Out’ She Doesn’t Need Trump

Attorney George Conway On Wednesday Implied That His Wife, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, Has Not Yet Figured Out That She Doesn’t Need President Donald Trump For Anything.

Reacting to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s tweet in which she claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has leverage over the president as the partial government shutdown rolls on, Conway tweeted: “No one needs him. It’s just that some people haven’t figured it out yet.”

No one needs him. It’s just that some people haven’t figured it out yet. https://t.co/bffEeZS7vu — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 16, 2019

This is not the first instance in which Conway has made a veiled reference to his wife’s role in the administration. Last month, Conway seemingly suggested that President Trump doesn’t deserve loyalty from his inner circle, including Kellyanne.

"Truer words were never spoken," he tweeted in response to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen telling ABC's George Stephanopoulos that the president "does not deserve loyalty" in his first interview since he was sentenced to three years in prison for tax fraud and making false statements to a bank.