Sarah Sanders Comes Down on Pelosi: Get ‘Serious’ About Job and Negotiate With Trump on Border Wall

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and congressional Democrats for their unwillingness to negotiate with President Donald Trump as there currently seems to be no give-and-take on his proposed border wall.

Appearing on Fox News on Wednesday, the press secretary said Pelosi needs to get “serious” about her leadership role as newly-elected speaker and work with the president to end the government shutdown.

There seems to be no compromise yet as Trump stands firm on his demand for $5.7 billion in border wall funding, while top Democrats are refusing to offer a penny — Pelosi previously joked about the border security situation, saying she’d give a dollar to the wall.

“Nancy Pelosi has been unwilling to do anything, and it’s simply not going to work, and it’s not going to fix the problem,” Sanders said. “She’s gotta get serious about doing her job, and not just be serious about being a political figure.”

The partial government shutdown heads into its 26th day as the president refuses to sign any legislation to reopen the government that doesn't include funds for his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.