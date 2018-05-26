Politics
Gen. Michael Flynn briefly returns to Twitter to dunk on Harvey Weinstein, Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton
Michael Flynn — President Donald Trump‘s former national security adviser — sent out a cryptic tweet on Friday morning.
In apparent response to disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein turning himself in police in New York City on Friday to face rape charges, Flynn wheeled out an old photo of Weinstein — who was once a big time Democratic donor — at a dinner, flanked by Hillary Clinton and her longtime aide Huma Abedin.
The tweet was deleted some 20 minutes after it was posted.
FYI @GenFlynn Twitter account was hacked this morning….currently addressing…
— 🇺🇸MFLYNNJR🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) May 25, 2018
While Flynn has been awfully quiet on social media, his son Michael Flynn Jr. has been anything but. He also fired off a cryptic missive this week, writing “You’re all going down. You know who you are. Mark my word….” – READ MORE
