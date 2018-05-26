Gen. Michael Flynn briefly returns to Twitter to dunk on Harvey Weinstein, Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton

Michael Flynn — President Donald Trump‘s former national security adviser — sent out a cryptic tweet on Friday morning.

In apparent response to disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein turning himself in police in New York City on Friday to face rape charges, Flynn wheeled out an old photo of Weinstein — who was once a big time Democratic donor — at a dinner, flanked by Hillary Clinton and her longtime aide Huma Abedin.

The tweet was deleted some 20 minutes after it was posted.

FYI @GenFlynn Twitter account was hacked this morning….currently addressing… — 🇺🇸MFLYNNJR🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) May 25, 2018

While Flynn has been awfully quiet on social media, his son Michael Flynn Jr. has been anything but. He also fired off a cryptic missive this week, writing “You’re all going down. You know who you are. Mark my word….” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1