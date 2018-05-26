Politics
James Woods drops BIG self-awareness hammer on ‘screeching’ Trump-triggered Dems
So funny that all the #Democrats are doing all the screeching, but they are the ones going to jail. #Weiner #Weinstein #Schneiderman
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 25, 2018
With so many Democrats sounding the alarm about Trump, GOP tax cuts and other things Republicans are doing, James Woods thought it was time to provide a little perspective to all the white noise – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
twitchy.com