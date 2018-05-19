Gallup: This Good Polling News Could Be Bad News For Democrats

In its summary of its latest survey, Gallup underscores that what’s good news about public perception on the direction of the country could be bad news for the Democrats. “If satisfaction remains where it is or increases, as opposed to falling back as it did after the increase in February this year, it could aid the Republican Party in the 2018 midterm elections,” Gallup reports.

Gallup found that satisfaction with the direction of the country has reached its highest mark in almost 13 years. Not since way back in 2005 have Americans felt better about how things are going.

Since April, the percentage of people who say they’re “satisfied” with the way things are going in the U.S. has improved by 8 points: 37% now say they are satisfied, up from 29% a month ago. That level has only been matched briefly right before the election in 2016. Gallup hasn’t recorded a higher number since late September 2005, when 39% were satisfied with the direction of the country.

A large percentage of the positive movement on the opinion of the direction of the country came from Independents, 35% of whom are now “satisfied” (up from 26% in April), and Republicans, up to 63% from 57%. Only 1% more Democrats are now satisfied, up to 14% from 13%. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1