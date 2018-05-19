Rudy to Mueller: ‘We’ve Tortured This President Enough’

It is time for special counsel Robert Mueller to bring his year-long investigation “to a close” because it’s “not good for the American people” to prolong the probe, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday during an exclusive interview on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“We’re trying to get [Mueller] to end this,” Giuliani told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “This is not good for the American people, and the special counsel’s office doesn’t seem to have that, sort of, understanding that they’re interfering with things that are much bigger than them or us.”

“So it’s about time to get the darn thing over with,” Giuliani added. “It’s about time to say, ‘Enough, we’ve tortured this president enough.’”

When Ingraham asked him what his “optimal timeline for this to wrap up” would be, Giuliani replied, “They should do it today. I mean, as soon as possible.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1