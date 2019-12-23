Gallup Poll: Trump Approval up 6 Points Since Impeachment Began

President Donald Trump’s job approval rating is up six percentage points since the House Democrats launched their impeachment inquiry, according to a Gallup poll released early Wednesday.

The survey found the president’s approval rating climbed to 45 percent from 39 percent, from when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) formally launched the probe to remove him in late September. The findings mark the third consecutive rise in his approval rating and the fifth time his approval has hit 45 percent in his presidency, according to Gallup.

President Trump enjoys widespread support among Republicans — 9 in 10 respondents or 89 percent — while eight percent of Democrats said they approve of his performance.

The survey found a majority of respondents — 51 percent — are against the impeachment and removal of the president, an uptick of five percent since the inquiry was launched. Conversely, 46 percent of respondents stated they approve of impeachment and his removal, a drop of six points. A mere five percent of Republican respondents said they support impeachment and removal. Eighty-five percent of Democrat respondents said they supported the two actions. Further, Gallup found impeachment support has dropped with independents to 48 percent, down from 55 in October.